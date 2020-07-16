Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

