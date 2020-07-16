Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 60,624 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,349,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NYSE HIG opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

