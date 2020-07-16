Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,976 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co Inc worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -862.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

