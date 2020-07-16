Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,473 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,473 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

