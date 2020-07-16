Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

