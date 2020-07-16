Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETRN. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

