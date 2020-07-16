Equity Investors Vii L. Green Acquires 962,805 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 962,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in WESCO International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

