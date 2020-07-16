Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of Era Group worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Era Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,041,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Era Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Era Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Era Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Era Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERA opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Era Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $310.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

