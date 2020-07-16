Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERRPF. Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

