EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

