Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.20

Evotec AG (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and traded as low as $53.30. Evotec shares last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 250 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $131.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Evotec AG will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

