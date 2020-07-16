Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Exelon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,044 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,235 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Exelon by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

