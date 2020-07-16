Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Raised to GBX 3,000

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($36.30) to GBX 3,000 ($36.92) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,660 ($32.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.00) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,580.91 ($31.76).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,845 ($35.01) on Thursday. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 28.01 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,956 ($36.38). The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion and a PE ratio of 38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,818.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,580.52.

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,449.95), for a total transaction of £349,929,739.46 ($430,629,755.67).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

