FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FYRTY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised FAMILYMART UNY/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FAMILYMART UNY/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FYRTY opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. FAMILYMART UNY/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

About FAMILYMART UNY/ADR

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services, e-commerce-related services, and credit card services; and contracting of security, janitorial, and maintenance operations.

