Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $23.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Farfetch stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

