Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.75

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and traded as low as $57.55. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $57.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.