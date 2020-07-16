Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

FIS opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.3% during the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 35,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

