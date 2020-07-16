First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.26. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

FBNC opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,923,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 762,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 69,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.