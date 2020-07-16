First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.58. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,376.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.