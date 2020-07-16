First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million.

FLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

