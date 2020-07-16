First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.12% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3,444.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

HDMV opened at $28.43 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.