Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 187.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 110.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.16.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,037,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,329,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,996 shares of company stock valued at $40,660,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

