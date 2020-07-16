Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Fission Uranium Corp (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.21. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 80,985 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 price target (up from $0.30) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $97.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

About Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

