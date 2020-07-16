Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.39% of Five Below worth $93,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Five Below by 38.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Five Below by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $13,067,000.

Five Below stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $1,844,741.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,964,382.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

