Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $50.00.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

