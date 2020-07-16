Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after buying an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 121,932 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.