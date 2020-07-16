Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

FRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Pareto Securities lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DNB Markets raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.43. Frontline has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 513,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $2,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $1,277,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

