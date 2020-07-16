Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.66.

AAPL stock opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.