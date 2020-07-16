Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Trading Up 7.7%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.60, approximately 529,122 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 230,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Future Fintech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Future Fintech Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 490.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,809 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Future Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.