Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.27. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 27,300 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Get Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 51.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd in the first quarter valued at $3,121,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 66.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.