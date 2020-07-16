Garmin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,647 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,085% compared to the typical volume of 139 call options.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 874.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra cut their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

