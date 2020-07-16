GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $693.96

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $693.96 and traded as high as $724.90. GB Group shares last traded at $686.00, with a volume of 470,893 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 625 ($7.69) to GBX 680 ($8.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 704.25 ($8.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 693.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 674.91.

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

