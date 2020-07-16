GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

