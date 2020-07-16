Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, 375,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,460,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

In related news, Director Michael G. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy Heyward sold 460,574 shares of Genius Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $1,354,087.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,329,618 shares in the company, valued at $21,549,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $118,700. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Genius Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

