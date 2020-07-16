Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,887 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 43,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David T. Turner bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $56,140.00. Insiders purchased 6,516 shares of company stock valued at $105,792 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWBK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

