Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 39,523 Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,523 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Reliant Bancorp worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. Research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

RBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

