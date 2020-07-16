Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Garrett Motion worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

NYSE GTX opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $488.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

