Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 717,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PIRS opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.