Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 379 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $130.64 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

