Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $85.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

