Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $60.61.

