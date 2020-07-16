Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Novartis by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 209.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

