Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Welltower by 608.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.