Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.