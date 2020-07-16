Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,823,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $148.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.93.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

