Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $235.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $251.39. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 138.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.08.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

