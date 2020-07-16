Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after buying an additional 2,380,771 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,675,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,605,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after buying an additional 174,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92.

