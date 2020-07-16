Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 536.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 93,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

