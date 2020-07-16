Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 347 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 140.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 211,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Securities downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

