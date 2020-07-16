Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $226,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $219.07 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

